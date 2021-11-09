Itaúsa, Banco do Brasil, JSL and Marisa announce 3Q21 results tonight By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Tonight, after the market closes, Itaúsa and Banco do Brasil release their quarterly balance sheets, as well as Marisa, Yduqs, São Martinho, Direcional, GetNinjas, JSL and Lojas Quero-Quero.

Tomorrow, 09, before the trading session, it is BTG and Gol’s turn to publish their results for 3Q21.

Check what the market expects for each company.

São Carlos (SA:)

Banco BTG Pactual (SA:) expects São Carlos to present in 3Q21 an increase of R$63 million, an annual increase of 7%, an EBITDA of R$46 million, a decrease of 1% and a net result of R$ 16 million, a drop of 16%.

Itaúsa (SA:)

Genial Investimentos projects a R$2.804 billion in 3Q21 for Itaúsa.

Banco do Brasil (SA:)

For 3Q21, XP (NASDAQ:) expects Banco do Brasil to have a 31% increase in its , to R4 4.559 billion. BTG Pactual projects a net result of R$ 4.646 billion, an increase of 51% compared to 3Q20. Finally, Genial Investimentos forecasts a net profit of R$ 4.588 billion.

São Martinho (SA:)

XP estimates that São Martinho will have R$1.364 billion in 3Q21, an annual increase of 48.3%, and an Ebitda of R$1.168 billion. XP projects a net revenue of R$ 1.234 billion, a growth of 34%, an Ebitda of R$ 776 million, an increase of 43%, and a net result of R$ 194 million, a fall of 42%.

YDUQS (SA:)

Genial Investimentos expects that in 3Q21, Yduqs will have an income of R$ 393 million and a net profit of R$ 163 million. On the other hand, BTG Pactual estimates a net revenue of R$ 1.071 billion, an annual increase of 10%, an Ebitda of R$ 383 million, a drop of 7%, and a net result of R$ 136 million, a reduction of 29% .

XP projects net revenue 14% higher compared to 3Q20, to BRL 1.117 billion, an Ebitda 12% lower, to BRL 360 million, and a 57% drop in net income, to BRL 82 million.

Quero-Quero stores (SA:)

For 3Q21, BTG Pactual expects Lojas Quero Quero to have a 16% increase year-on-year, to R$526 million, an Ebitda 9% lower, to R$64 million, and a net result of R$15 million, 49% drop over 3Q20.

Genial projects an Ebitda of R$ 66 million and a net profit of R$ 20 million.

JSL (SA:)

XP projects for JSL’s 3Q21 a R$ 1.151 billion, an annual increase of 57%, an Ebitda of R$ 197 million, an increase of 67%, and a net profit of R$ 66 million, a growth of 286% .

Directional (SA:)

Direcional should report net revenue of R$477 million in 3Q21, an annual increase of 27%, according to BTG Pactual. The bank also expects an Ebitda 36% higher, to R$94 million, and an 87% increase in net income, to R$53 million.

On the other hand, Genial Investimentos expects an Ebitda of R$ 86 million and a net result of R$ 45 million.

Marisa (SA:)

Genial Investimentos estimates that Marisa will present in 3Q21 an Ebitda of R$72 million and a loss of R$20 million. On the other hand, BTG Pactual projects a net revenue of R$572 million, an annual high of 28%, an Ebitda of R$78 million, a drop of 416% and a net result of R$27 million, a reduction of 78% on the 3Q20.

Getninjas (SA:)

For 3Q21, BTG Pactual projects that Getninjas will have R$27 million, an Ebitda of 10 million and a net result of R$8 million. Genial Investimentos foresees a negative Ebitda of R$ 13 million and a loss of R$ 11 million.

Banco BTG Pactual (SA:)

Genial Investimentos estimates that Banco BTG Pactual will have R$1.533 billion in 3Q21

Goal (SA:)

BTG Pactual expects Gol to have R$1.764 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 81% over 3Q20, an EBITDA of R$391 million, a drop of 32%, and a net result of R$1.325 billion, a 23% indentation. On the other hand, Genial Investimentos estimates a negative Ebitda of R$265 million and a loss of R$1.265 billion.