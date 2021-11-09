Itaúsa (ITSA4) has recurring income of R$2.675 billion, up 35% on an annual basis

Itaúsa (Photo: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Itaúsa (ITSA4) net income of R$ 2.361 billion in the third quarter of 2021, a figure 32.4% higher than the profit of R$ 1.784 billion registered in the same period last year.

According to the company, the increase in annual profit was due to higher equity income and higher cost of the holding, in addition to non-recurring effects, which had a negative impact of 313 million.

According to the company, recurring profit totaled R$ 2.675 billion, an increase of 35.4%.

Meanwhile, the financial result reached BRL 73 million in expense, an increase of BRL 70 million compared to the same period last year, mainly due to the new debentures issued to finance the acquisition of stakes in Copa Energia and Aegea.

In addition, the company reported higher interest expenses as a result of the higher base interest rate in the period, partially offset by higher cash profitability.

Administrative expenses rose 12%, to R$37 million, mainly due to expenses related to the institutional campaign to position the Itaúsa brand in the period.

The average ROE on equity was 15.4%, against 13.3% in the same period last year, while the recurring ROE on equity was 17.4%, against 14.7% a year earlier.

Total assets amounted to R$70.712 billion, an increase of 21.8% in the annual comparison. The net indebtedness reached R$ 4.024 billion (an increase of 1.584%) against R$ 239 million a year earlier.

Finally, shareholders’ equity totaled R$ 62.602 billion, an increase of 14.9%.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related