JAC E-J7 electric sedan arrives with BMW 3 Series entry price – 11/08/2021

JAC “turned the key” for good and is investing heavily in the arrival of electric models in Brazil. The ball of choice is the E-J7 midsize sedan. The model is on sale in stores for R$ 259,900 and is imported from China, but will only be delivered from January 2022 onwards.

This is the second partnership between JAC and Volkswagen, since the German became the majority shareholder, arriving in Brazil. The first was the E-JS1 electric compact.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and trivia about the automotive universe.

The E-J7 arrives in “coupe sedan” style and promises to have a range of 402 km with a full charge on the lithium-ion battery that has a capacity of 50.1 kWh.

Image: Disclosure

The electric motor on the front axle has 192 hp and 34.6 mkgf and allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, according to information from JAC. The maximum speed is 150 km/h.

The price and dimensions place it close to mid-range sedans from premium brands such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Honda Accord Hybrid. Model prices start at R$249,990, R$279,950 and R$299,900, respectively.

The Chinese sedan is 4.77 meters long, 1.82 m wide, 2.76 m of wheelbase. The equivalent cars are with measurements in this range: The Audi is 4.76 mx 1.84 mx 2.82 m, while the 3 Series is 4.71 mx 1.83 mx 2.85 m and the Accord 4.90 mx 1.86 mx 2.83 m.

At the height, the electric sedan is 1.51 meters tall, being taller than the other three – 1.43 m, 1.42 m and 1.45 m – that’s because the car needs to have a slightly higher ground height because of of batteries on the floor. The trunk has a capacity of 520 liters.

The e-J7, which is called IC5 in other markets and in China as Si Hao E50A, will have a single version with virtual dashboard, vertical media center with 10.4″ screen with integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Others items are electric parking brake, sunroof, multifunction steering wheel and rotary gear selector.

Image: Disclosure

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros