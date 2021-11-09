JAC e-J7 electric sedan is now on sale in Brazil for R$ 259,900

JAC announced the launch of another electric car in Brazil. It’s about the sedan JAC e-J7, which is available for pre-sale through the brand’s dealership network for the price of BRL 259,900 and with the first deliveries scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Imported from China, it is the third electric vehicle of the Volkswagen-JAC partnership to arrive in the country, after the subcompact e-JS1 and the SUV e-JS4. O JAC e-J7 weighs 1,650 kg and stands out for its size, which is between medium and large sedans: 4.76 meters long, 1.82 meters wide, 1.49 meters high and 2.76 meters wheelbase, with door capacity -bags of 520 liters.

In the statement, JAC highlights that the e-J7, due to its size, fills the same market gap as the premium sedans available in the national market, such as the Audi A5 Sportback, BMW 320i GP and Honda Accord Hybrid, for example, with an advantage for the Chinese sedan for costing less and delivering superior performance, thanks to electric propulsion.

Sergio Habib, president of Grupo SHC and JAC Motors Brasil, highlights the “great news” coming from this comparison.

“We got a great deal with the matrix to position the JAC E-J7 in a very competitive way. As you can see, it has the same size as the main premium models on the market, but it’s faster in drag than all of them. And it still is. cheaper. I believe that the sales volume of this new 100% electric JAC will surprise,” he celebrates. “If our research indicated that price remained a prohibitive item for a higher volume sale of electric models, the E-J7 will no longer have this problem.”

The model is sold in China under the name Si Hao E50A, in fact a model from the newly created Si Hao electric car sub-brand, the fruit of the JAC-Volkswagen partnership. There, it is also marketed as JAC iC5, a model based on the JAC J7, which now arrives in Brazil as e-J7, adopting the new naming standard for the brand’s electric cars.

The JAC e-J7 will be sold in the country in a single version, and like other electric cars of the brand, the interior is modern and has a fully digital instrument panel and a large screen for the 10.4″ infotainment system with integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and which includes the air conditioning controls, among other functions, remaining in an upright position.The sedan also has an electric parking brake, sunroof, multifunctional steering wheel and gear selector button.

In terms of power train, the JAC e-J7 is equipped with an electric motor that delivers 192 hp of power and 34.6 kgfm of maximum torque, enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, second the brand. Thanks to the wide wheelbase, it was possible to house a battery pack of 50.1 kWh, which allows a range of 400 km – unlike what was previously speculated, a version with a larger battery (64 kWh) and a range of up to 550 km (600 km in Eco mode) will not be available for the time being.