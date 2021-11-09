Jacaré comes out of condominium manhole and scares residents | Viral | Online Diary

The 1980 movie Alligator is about an urban legend that exists in cities across the United States. At the sites, giant alligators came out of sewers.

The animal would have been bought to be a pet, until it was thrown into the toilet and became a giant in the sewer. It could just be an urban legend until it actually happens.

In a condominium in Alabama (USA), a large alligator was seen coming out of a manhole. Residents Anthony Patterson and Kenisha Miller were the first to spot the reptile showing up, and soon informed the other residents and local authorities.

| Playback/YouTube/WKRG

According to them, the alligator came out about 15 m from a point where children jump from a school bus. “We saw an alligator coming out of the drainage hole and we thought, ‘Is this a real alligator?’” they said in an interview with the WKRG network.

After the news spread, several residents of the condominium were admiring the animal and others were panicked, after all, the animal was near the bus stop. Some parents even ran to pick up their children at the point, others pulled their phones out of their pockets and registered the strange wild visitor.

However, the alligator did not spend much time there. Local authorities from the Department of Wildlife were called in and captured the animal.