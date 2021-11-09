Japan has covid-19 death-free day for the first time in 15 months

For the first time in more than a year, Japan had a covid-19 death-free day yesterday. This has not happened since August 2020, according to data from Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The delta variant and the increased influx of people into the country caused by the Tokyo Olympics raised the contagion in August 2021 to 25,000 cases.

Despite this, the vaccine success of Japan, which has 70% of the population immunized against the coronavirus, has helped to drastically change the health situation. In September, with almost 60% vaccinated, the nation has already managed to release nightlife again.

The prime minister at the time, Yoshihide Suga, celebrated at the time that “the occupation of hospital beds in all regions has returned to less than 50%. The number of seriously ill patients reached its maximum level in early September and since then , has been falling”. Currently, Japan’s prime minister is Fumio Kishida.

The country remains vigilant and foresees a possibility of greater contamination of citizens with the arrival of winter at the end of the year. Therefore, the Japanese government plans to distribute booster doses of the vaccine starting next month.

One of Japan’s top health advisers, Shigeru omi, told reporters he developed a scale to measure the seriousness of coronavirus cases. Thus, he intends to make it easier for hospitals to calculate how many beds will be needed in possible new waves of the disease.

Furthermore, Japan is one of the nations interested in research to find a safe and effective remedy against covid-19. Last week, the drug molnupirvir began testing in the UK.

*With information from Reuters.