Jaraguá confirms three more deaths by Covid-19

Nov 08 2021

The Jaraguá do Sul Health Department confirmed three new deaths from coronaviruses this Monday (8th). The victims are two men, aged 66 and 68, and an 87-year-old woman, all with risk factors. There are 434 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours there were 13 new cases and 71 people recovered.

Report card:

36,006 confirmed cases, being:

35,465 recovered;

107 in treatment;

434 deaths.

Vaccines

265,118 doses received

128,164 vaccines applied 1st dose

100,014 vaccines applied 2nd dose

6,218 vaccines applied single dose

8,125 booster doses

Full information can be found on the Covid Panel – https://www.jaraguadosul.sc.gov.br/covid19.

