Joel Carli moves with a speech in the Botafogo locker room: ‘I dreamed a lot about this moment’

Leader, captain and identified with the crowd, joel carli is one of the exponents of the great campaign of Botafogo at Serie B. The Argentinian defender was fundamental behind the scenes throughout the season and also in the 4-0 rout over the Vasco, last Sunday, in São Januário. As revealed by video on Botafogo TV.

– We know that we have much more at stake than a “super classic”. We have the whole year of work, we personally leave a lot behind to be here… Family, friends, trouble reaching our encouragement. Today we are very close to the dream, a victory. We have to leave this group marked for everyone to say that this group was fucked because they worked, dedicated themselves and went to Vasco’s house, played like hell and won. Is today! – said Carli, before the game.

At the end of the game, Joel Carli made a beautiful speech and moved him, being applauded by his teammates.

– I don’t know if most remember when we met at the hotel, the teacher (Enderson Moreira) had not yet arrived. We talked a lot about what was ahead of us, that we were going to spend more time together than with our family. We went and worked for that goal. Mathematically we didn’t reach it, but in the course of the days we will reach it. With everything that happened here today, we take the dimension of how awesome our group was. The other team had the same goal, with all their fans, and we came here and played like hell and ran over. I think we deserved to win today. I dreamed a lot about this moment, when I started talking to (soccer director Eduardo) Freeland about returning, I never imagined that this path would be so enjoyable. This group will be marked, not only in the head, but also in the heart – finished.