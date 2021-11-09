Journalist detonates Renato Gaúcho and shoots Flamengo’s first-timer: “Patético de novo”

Credit: Evaristo-Sa-Getty-images

In a game marked by refereeing controversies, Flamengo did not go beyond a 2-2 draw against Chapecoense last Monday (8), for the 30th round of the Brasileirão, and distanced themselves from the dream of the title. Despite the scolding about the performance of the team responsible for refereeing the clash, the rubro-negro had another performance below expectations and was the target of several criticisms on social networks.

In the post-match live at UOL Esporte, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha detailed Fla’s presentation, and gave grades to the athletes and games. For RMP, Renato Gaúcho “did everything wrong he could”, and deserved a “0” grade. In addition to the critical assessment of the rubro-negro coach, the commentator shot at midfielder Everton Ribeiro, classifying that the team’s absolute titleholder had a “pathetic” performance.

“Today, I was convinced that Flamengo is in a gigantic pool. I don’t believe I managed to get out of it with Renato Gaucho. Everton Ribeiro was pathetic again. Gabigol is clearly overweight and slow, without speed, explosion, quickness to resolve the moves. Bruno Henrique was also very bad”, analyzed Renato Maurício Prado.

For André Rocha, the lack of organization of Renato’s team on the field drew attention, and for that reason he blamed the commander as the negative protagonist in the duel.

“What does Renato Gaucho want? Just get his off the line? The team has no organization and has not won any game in this context”, he said, referring to the fact that the Flamengo coach had placed two more strikers (Vitinho and Vitor Gabriel) in the second half, but without having enough quality to municicate. them”, concluded Rocha.

After the trip in Chapecó, Fla turns its attention to the commitment against Bahia, scheduled for next Thursday (11), at 7 pm (GMT), at Maracanã. At the moment, the difference for the leader Atlético-MG is 11 points. The red-black, however, has a game in hand.

