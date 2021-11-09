JSL (JSLG3) sees earnings almost 5 times higher in the 3rd quarter balance sheet

SAO PAULO – JSL (JSLG3) reported net income of R$ 83.1 million in its balance sheets for the third quarter, a result that represented a growth of 377% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result was positively impacted by an income tax credit that reduced the amount due in the period by R$18 million and by the negative effect of PPA related to acquisitions in the amount of R$3 million.

Net revenue totaled R$1.1 billion in the 3rd quarter, 60% up on the same period last year.

According to the company, the performance was driven by organic growth in the four operating segments and by the consolidation of the 5 companies acquired in the last 12 months.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) grew 68.1% in comparison with the same stage of 2020, totaling BRL 198 million.

The Ebitda margin reached 17.2% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, down 0.6 pp compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Indebtedness on JSL’s balance sheet

In relation to the net debt, the company informed that there was an increase of 77%, to R$ 2.349 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 3 times, a reduction of 0.1 times compared to 3Q20.

The return on invested capital (ROIC) for the last twelve months reached 12.3%.

Net Capex for the quarter was R$241 million, mainly due to the acquisition of trucks, especially for the beginning of the service of new signed contracts and renewal of the fleet of acquired companies.

