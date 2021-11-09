kidnapped teen is saved after using gesture that went viral on social network

BBC General

posted on 11/8/2021 8:39 PM



Getty Images – Videos showing the gesture went viral in 2020 –

An American teenager who was missing was found after making hand signals she learned from TikTok to ask strangers for help.

Last week, her parents had informed the police that she disappeared in North Carolina, in the United States. Two days later, she was seen in a car in Kentucky—a driver of another car recognized the young woman’s hand signal for help.

The driver of the other car then called the police. “He noticed a female passenger in the car making hand signals that are known on the TikTok social network as a way to ask for help in case of domestic violence,” local police said in a statement.

The driver told police that the teenager appeared to be scared and that the car was being driven by an older man.

Police found the car on an interstate highway and arrested the driver, 61-year-old James Herbert Brick.

The 16-year-old told police she had been kidnapped in North Carolina and passed through four different states.

The sign

Canadian Women’s Foundation Gesture consists of showing the palm of the hand, bending the thumb inwards and then lowering the other fingers covering the big toe

The hand gesture consists of showing the palm of the hand, bending the thumb inwards and then closing the hand, with the fingers covering the thumb (see the image above), explains the Canadian Women’s Foundation, an organization that helps women in situations of domestic violence.

A campaign that taught the gesture called the “help sign” went viral on TikTok in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The idea was to help victims of domestic violence — a problem that had increased with lockdowns — to call for help without needing to speak.

Videos teaching how to make the gesture were also widely shared in the UK following the murder of Sarah Everard, who was killed by a police officer. Her murder sparked a great debate about the safety of women in the country.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!