Konami withdraws two Metal Gear Solid games from stores; understand

Japanese developer Konami announced this Sunday (7) the withdrawal of games from the Metal Gear Solid franchise from digital stores for various platforms.

The measure affects the different versions, collections, and remasters of Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3. The reason is the need to renew the rights to use historical and real materials that were used in scenes from both games.

Recently, rumors about a possible remastering of MGS 3 and feedback from some of Konami’s top franchises circulated, but no news has been released on either case for a few weeks.

What titles were removed?

Games that have been removed can no longer be purchased from the respective digital stores. Titles are the following versions and platforms:

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD Edition (PS3 and PS Vita)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty HD Edition (PS3 and PS Vita

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition (PS3)

Metal Gear Solid HD Edition: 2 & 3 (Xbox 360)

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection (PS Vita and PlayStation Now)

Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance (PC – via GOG)

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D (Nintendo 3DS)

Metal Gear Solid 2 HD(NVIDIA Shield)

Metal Gear Solid 3 HD (NVIDIA Shield)

“We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work to make these products available for purchase again,” says the developer’s official statement.

However, Konami did not set a deadline for the games to be returned to digital stores.