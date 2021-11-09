La Palma volcano is expelling semi-precious stone – Observer

You have free access to all Observer articles by being our subscriber.



The last partial collapse of the cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma has exposed a new lava river where a valuable mineral, olivine, has been found. According to the Spanish newspaper, ABC, this is one of the most recent discoveries among the magmatic materials expelled by the volcano.

In a twitter publication, the Instituto Volcanológico das Canárias (Involcan) emphasizes that it is normal for volcanoes to produce materials like this olivine crystal from more recent lavas.

Sometimes small volcanoes produce giants, like this olivine crystal from more recent lavas / Sometimes small volcanos produce giants, like this olivine crystal from the most recent lava #crystallography #crystallography pic.twitter.com/ZH1GIUAg1Y — INVOLCAN (@involcan) November 6, 2021

Olivine is a mineral considered to be a semi-precious stone and its discovery is no surprise to scientists as it is present in igneous (eruptive) rocks. The crystal is part of jewelry pieces and it is usually found in the Canary Islands due to its volcanic origin, in areas of Charco de los Clicos or Charco Verde and in Los Hervideros, on the island of Lanzarote, recalls the Spanish newspaper.

The olivine stone has a characteristic greenish tone and in addition to its beauty and its use in jewelry, it is important in geology and mineralogy because for a long time it was a scientific puzzle.

La Palma registered an earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale in the early hours of November 3, the largest to affect the island since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

Biggest earthquake in La Palma since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, active since September 19, has already destroyed more than 2,500 buildings, and has considerably increased the island’s seismic activity.