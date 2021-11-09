Learn about Botafogo’s plan to pay R$ 178 million in civil and labor debts in up to ten years | sport business

Last week, Botafogo presented the plan to adhere to the Centralized Execution Regime (RCE), a mechanism under the new law of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) that appears as an alternative for clubs with large debts in Brazil. In the case of Alvinegro, the request, already approved, is to include R$ 178 million of these debts within the new model allowed by the government.

The amount includes civil and labor liabilities that the club accumulated over years of mismanagement. They are former employees, athletes, coaches and suppliers who were not paid, as well as loans and other contracts that were not honored.

This is the same move that Vasco has already made to organize R$ 223 million of its own debt. Like its rival, Botafogo had court approval and is now formulating the plan to creditors, to leave behind the risk of seeing the forced – and total – execution of this millionaire negative legacy. Something that, according to the directors themselves, would put the club’s survival at risk.

O ge had access to the document presented by Botafogo to Justice and, just as he did with Vasco (read here), he clarifies the main doubts about the club’s planning to pay off these debts.

Mechanism that allows you to renegotiate, in a unified manner, labor (employees, athletes, coaches) and civil (loans, suppliers and other contracts) debts.

Creditors will “queue” to receive your credits. The football club, the debtor, will dedicate part of its monthly income to make these payments. As time goes by, the queue gets shorter.

There is a certain similarity with the Labor Act, because of the payment order to creditors. However, the CER covers a larger amount of debt, as it also includes civil debt.

There is also a similarity to the Judicial Reorganization, as, in this renegotiation process, creditors may grant discounts to receive the money in advance. However, this tool does not lead to bankruptcy. It is a milder “version”, according to lawyers consulted.

The debtor will have six years to fulfill the agreement made with the creditors. This term may be extended by another four years, provided that, at the end of the sixth year, the debtor has paid at least 60% of the debt.

What values ​​to renegotiate?

Botafogo tries to renegotiate R$ 178 million. It is the value contained in the Creditors Plan presented by the club to the public authorities. Of this amount, R$137.6 million comes from labor claims, while the other R$40.4 million comes from civil lawsuits. In total, there are 219 creditors.

It turns out that this value can still be updated. This is because there are processes still in progress and other charges that have not yet been updated. In the petition, the club calculated that the charges could reach R$ 570 million. The R$ 178 million contained in the plan currently refer only to processes already lost and in progress.

The debts include former players and former coaches with experience at Botafogo, as well as other employees, suppliers and unfulfilled contracts. Backlogs run back in decades. The ge detailed less than a month ago some of the famous names that are queuing up to receive what they owe.

What is the money order?

The legislation of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), which instituted this mechanism, stipulates priority for some creditors. The list is as follows:

Seniors People with serious illnesses Persons whose salary credits are less than 60 minimum wages pregnant women People victims of work accidents Creditors with which there is an agreement that provides for a reduction of the original debt of at least 30% In the event of competition between credits, older processes will have preference

The line about the discount opens an understanding to be confirmed in court. As the law says “at least 30%”, it is possible that larger discounts will get priority in the payment, which would make it easier for the club to pay off a larger part of the debts.

What are the benefits for the club?

One advantage is in “cash flow”. Before being excluded from the Labor Act, Botafogo had to pay an amount of R$1.8 million per month. Big challenge for a business that has seasonal income. Especially in this year of 2021. For example, the club informed the Court that in September it had an amount close to R$ 3 million.

Box offices are weak at the start of the season; fan partners have peaks of adhesion and default; Brazilian Championship broadcasting rights are paid according to the championship calendar; among other issues that facilitate or hinder the payment of the fixed amount.

In CER, payment is conditional on receipts – 20% of them every month. Therefore, the pressure on cash reduces in periods when collections are lower. In addition, the club also promised half of dividends, interest on equity and remuneration as a shareholder of the club-company that will be formed. Another crucial advantage is the suspension of foreclosures and liens, which makes monthly payments predictable and therefore easier to manage.

What are the risks for the club?

The “yes” of Justice is not the last step towards tranquility in Botafogo. If the plan is accepted by creditors, the work will be hard to raise enough funds to meet the payments. The club faces a similar challenge, on a smaller scale, with the action that keeps employees’ salaries up to date.

To reach this critical situation, Botafogo made and did not honor some agreements with the government. Only the Labor Act had two versions without being correctly enforced. If you disobey the rules of the RCE, the club will see a resurgence of executions that threaten to choke the finances once and for all.

Therefore, all revenue sources need to increase in the coming years. This is what the board itself recognizes. Botafogo made projections for the next three years and presented it to the court. For 2022, the calculation is R$ 182.9 million in collection, with R$ 21.4 million set aside for CER. In 2023, the expectation is R$252.1 million, and R$34.1 million would go to creditors.