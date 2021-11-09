Lilian Ribeiro, from GloboNews, thrills when she reveals breast cancer: ‘It’s difficult’

The GloboNews presenter Lilian Ribeiro revealed this Monday (8), live, that she is facing breast cancer and that she has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

During the presentation of “Em Pauta”, Lilian explained to viewers that in the coming weeks she will appear on TV wearing a headscarf, due to the hair loss caused by the treatment.

“You must have noticed that I look different, and I really want to share the reason for that. On October 1st, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, it’s difficult, it’s not easy, but I’m treating myself”, said Lilian.

“I wanted this handkerchief to be for you, at home, a reminder not of the disease I’m facing, but of the fact that I’m taking care of myself and doing my best for myself, including being here”, continues the journalist.

Later, on her Instagram, Lilian thanked the support she has received after revealing the battle against the disease. “I wanted to say a lot of things. But the feelings are still mixed here. What I can say now is THANK YOU SO MUCH, for every word of encouragement and support. In the rough seas, today you presented me with a wave of love”, said the presenter.

Watch the full report.

Lilian was diagnosed with breast cancer: “In this process on the way to cure, I will look at #GloboNews with a scarf. But I really wanted this handkerchief to be a memory for you, less of the disease I’m facing, and more of the fact that I’m taking care of myself.” pic.twitter.com/ZlD60bjXlR — GloboNews (@GloboNews) November 8, 2021

