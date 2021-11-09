Lira goes to the president of the STF to defend the legality of ‘parallel budget’

BRASILIA — In search of a solution to the decision that suspended payments for rapporteur amendments, also known as parallel budget, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arhtur Lira (PP-AL), held a meeting with the president this Monday from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, alongside government leaders in Congress, to explain “the rite for the execution of the budget amendments”.

In addition to Lira, the conversation, which lasted about 45 minutes, included federal deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ); the first vice president of the Senate, Veneziano Vital do Rego (MDB-PB); and Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), government leader in the Senate.

Both the president of the Chamber and the other parliamentarians left the meeting without giving any statements to the press. But according to the Supreme Court’s press office, in addition to explaining the rite for implementing the budget amendments, lawmakers “defended the legality of the acts of Congress.”

According to interlocutors with access to the meeting heard by GLOBO, the president of the Chamber would have told Fux that Rosa’s decision regarding transparency on the amendments for the period from 2020 to 2021 is “unfeasible” – and creates damage to relations between the Court and Congress.

GLOBO also found that Lira would have told Fux that the measure adopted by the minister represents an undue interference by the Judiciary in Parliament, and highlighted that there are no secret acts or illegalities in the rapporteur’s amendments.

The injunction given by Minister Rosa Weber last Friday will go to trial at midnight this Tuesday, and needs to have six votes for it to be maintained – currently, the Court has been working with only 10 ministers.

GLOBO found that some ministers of the Supreme may propose an exit keeping only partially the minister’s vote. She decided not only to suspend the execution of budget funds linked to the rapporteur’s amendments, but also gave a period of 30 days for all demands from parliamentarians aimed at distributing rapporteur’s amendments to be registered in the electronic platform of the Federal Budget and Planning System.

Rosa Weber is the rapporteur for three actions that question the so-called “rapporteur amendments” in the 2021 budget. These amendments make up the “parallel budget”, which has been used by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to supercharge the parliamentary amendments of allies in Congress. The actions were presented by the Citizenship, PSB and PSOL parties. The minister will be the first to vote in the judgment of the virtual plenary.