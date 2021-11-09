Live stream, lineups and more: know all about Chapecoense x Flamengo – Flamengo

PHOTO: FLA COLUMN

Flamengo and Chapecoense face off this Monday (08), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Condá, in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro needs the victory to keep alive the dream of the title of the national competition, as they are third with 53 points and two games less than the leader Atlético-MG.

For the duel, however, Rubro-Negro has a very extensive list of embezzlements. So much so that, at the moment, six athletes are part of Flamengo’s medical department. They are: Arrascaeta (thigh), Pedro (knee), Filipe Luís (calf), Diego Ribas (thigh) and Thiago Maia (hip and left foot). All are expected to return before the Libertadores final.

In addition to the six absences due to injury, four more athletes are out of the match soon. David Luiz and Diego Alves, holders of the last Fla match, were spared due to high physical wear. In the duel in question, too, Andreas Pereira received the third yellow card and is suspended against Chape. Maurício Isla, handed over to the Chilean team for the FIFA Data dispute, completes the list of absences.

The match will be aired by Premiere FC, on closed TV. However, Coluna do Fla, as usual, brings the most red-black transmission on the internet, via YouTube. Rafa Penido commands the narration, accompanied by commentator Tulio Rodrigues.

Streaming: Fla’s Premiere and Column (on YouTube)

Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL – CBF)

Assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque (AL – CBF) and Brigida Cirilo Ferreira (AL – FIFA)

Video Arbitrator (VAR): José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP – CBF)

CHAPECOENSE X FLAMENGO

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 30th round

Local: Arena Condá, Chapecó (SC)

Date: November 8th

Schedule: 20h (Brasilia time)

PROBABLE CLIMBINGS:

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Joilson, Ignácio and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Anderson Leite and Denner; Kaio Nunes, Mike and Henrique Almeida.

FLAMENGO: Gabriel Batista, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Willian Arão, João Gomes and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.