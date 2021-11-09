Liverpool: How Alisson’s Failure Question Annoyed Klopp: ‘I’m Not Your Puppy’

German coach chafed at question about Alisson’s failure at a press conference after Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Ham

Usually good-natured at press conferences, Jürgen Klopp got out of his mind after defeat of Liverpool to West Ham by 3 to 2 out of home. And all because of a question.

Questioned by a journalist from BBC if Alisson had failed in the first goal of the Hammers, the German got angry.

Reporter: “Don’t you think it was Alisson’s puncture in the first goal?” he asked.

Klopp: “Isn’t it your job to have an opinion? I can’t just agree with what you’re saying, I’m not your puppy. If you have an opinion, great, it’s your job,” snapped the coach, annoyed.

In the move in question, Alisson played a high ball with Ogbonna after taking a corner kick, he messed up and did it against. The referee even checked the VAR to see if there was a foul on the Brazilian, but scored a goal.

With the 3-2 defeat, Liverpool lost their unbeaten record of more than 20 matches. Now the reds they are in 4th place on the Premier League leaderboard with 22 points.

After the break for the FIFA date, Liverpool, on 11/20, will face the Arsenal, at Anfield, at 2:30 pm, for the 12th round.