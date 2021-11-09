LoL: How to get an extra Arcane Capsule in the series’ visual novel

A new Arcane Capsule has been released for rescue through the visual novel of the League of Legends series. To get her it is necessary to complete a quick mission involving the champions Gwen, Jhin and Sett. Such a capsule contains 3 random skin fragments, permanent Gem and Myth skin loot chances multiplied by 1.5, plus a 3.5% chance to grant a Gift Bag, which brings even better rewards. Here’s how to get yours.

Arcane capsule on the RiotXArcane website

Players and spectators who watched the debut of Arcane through the official Riot live or at watch parties on Twitch were already able to get an Arcane Capsule in LoL as a reward, but it is now possible to purchase another one by following a few simple steps in the visual novel released to promote the series.

1st step: access the RiotXArcane website and click EXPLORE NOW. Log in to your Riot Account.

2nd step: if this is the first time you are accessing the site, you will have to follow a brief introduction to the visual novel narrative, interacting with Heimerdinger, Jayce and Viktor. Continue the dialogs until you’re free to interact with whatever you want on this screen:

3rd step: Click the map button in the upper left corner and select SUMMONER’S PARK.

4th step: early on you’ll see Gwen. Click on it and start the dialog chain. Here it doesn’t matter which options you choose, it will eventually lead you to another page that will allow you to create a custom Arcane avatar in the future. Right after talking to her, click and drag your mouse cursor until you reach the far right side, finding Jhin.

5th step: Talk to the champion until eventually he takes you to the LoL page. Close the tab, return to RiotXArcane and talk to him. Complete the dialog.

6th step: Go left until you find the Shopkeeper. Talk to her and follow the dialog options until she gives you a sword, which you must take to Gwen.

7th step: Deliver the item to Gwen, return to the Shopkeeper, who will now give you a sleeveless shirt for Sett.

8th step: Make the delivery to the champion, return to the Storekeeper once more, who now asks you to make one last delivery – a Guardians of the Galaxy themed wand.

9th step: Take the item to Jhin, who comically asks you not to ask any questions.

10th step: Finally, go back to the Shopkeeper and complete the dialog to receive your Arcane Capsule, which is automatically added to your LoL Booty page.

arcane

Arcane, the animated series from League of Legends, debuted on Netflix on November 6th. Divided into three different acts, with three episodes each, the series will also receive new chapters throughout the month, on November 13th and 20th.

According to Arcane’s official synopsis, the series “revolves around the delicate balance between Piltover’s wealth and Zaun’s decay. The tensions between these city-states only increase when Piltover creates Hextec, which allows anyone to control the magical energy. In Zaun, a new drug called sparkles turns humans into monsters. This rivalry between cities divides families and friends.”

“Arcane is a story about duality, telling how the characters find themselves torn between two sides of a city with opposing opportunities and values, but at the same time complementary – each with its own merits and problems. You can be the one. a hero in his own story and a villain in someone else’s,” said Alex Yee, co-creator of the series.