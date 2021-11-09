Longest lunar eclipse of the century occurs this November

On November 19, a lunar eclipse will make history as it is the longest in the next 100 years. According to information from the US Space Agency (NASA), the eclipse will have a duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. It is noteworthy that, from 2001 to 2100, there will not be another lunar eclipse as long as this.

The Earth will be in the middle between the Sun and Moon in the early hours of the day, with a forecast to reach the greatest coverage around 6:00 am EDT. According to astronomers, the eclipse will reach coverage of about 97% of the Moon, which will be full on the 19th.

One of the most beautiful views of celestial phenomena to be seen with the naked eye in the next 100 years. In North American countries, the vision will be even better and sharper, but from Brazil it will also be possible to observe. For those in the Middle East and Africa, the event will not be possible to be observed.

The eclipse will allow Brazilians, for example, to observe the phenomenon for a long two hours. Soon after, the Moon will be below the horizon line. The proportion of the eclipse seen from Brazil will be less than the 97% that will be possible to be seen in other countries.

It is important to remember that weather conditions will also be an issue for some people to observe in the country. In the Northeast region, for example, many states will be covered by clouds due to the weather forecast.

An interesting detail is that the Moon may have a reddish color, which is generally called the “Blood Moon”. That’s because it will depend on the situation of pollution, debris in the Earth’s atmosphere. It could also happen that an emission of oxygen and nitrogen into the Earth’s atmosphere could cause a change in the color of the Moon at the time of the eclipse.