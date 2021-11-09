Lucas Veríssimo receives support from Tite and speaks after injury: “It will be difficult months” | portuguese football

The ex-Santos had a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Veríssimo, 26, will have to undergo surgery. This Tuesday, he manifested himself for the first time since suffering the injury and thanked the affectionate messages.

“It will be difficult months, with a lot of dedication and overcoming. Keep working to come back even stronger. Thanks everyone for the messages. Resilience! We follow”

Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, is called to replace Lucas Veríssimo in the Selection

Lucas also shared several expressions of support from Benfica teammates, former Santos teammates and other players. This Tuesday, Benfica also aired a video encouraging the defender and another Brazilian member of the squad, Rodrigo Pinho (see below). The striker had an injury similar to Veríssimo’s, but in his left knee, and also doesn’t play anymore in 2021/22.

The defender was injured 29 minutes into the first half of the 6-1 rout by Benfica over Braga, when trying to catch a shot from striker Galeno. His right foot got stuck on the lawn, and he sprained his knee that caused ligaments to tear.

Lucas Veríssimo had been Brazil’s starter in the 2-0 wins against Peru, on September 9th, and 4-1 against Uruguay, on October 14th. He gained confidence from the team’s technical committee to be fourth on the list for the position, alongside Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Éder Militão. Now, the former Santos will only return to play from August 2022, a few months before the World Cup in Qatar.