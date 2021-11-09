Luciano Huck is criticized after commenting on Marília Mendonça’s body

Luciano Huck’s statement during a tribute to Marília Mendonça on Globo generated revolt in the networks and the presenter’s posture was called “no notion”. Other public figures also received criticism and were called ‘egocentric’ because of demonstrations considered inappropriate

A comment by Luciano Huck in the tribute to Marília Mendonça on “Domingão” drew criticism on social media. Several internet users were outraged when the presenter mentioned the weight of the singer and the duo Maiara and Maraisa, who sang together on the program three weeks ago, to promote the project “Festival das Patroas”.

After the re-exhibition of the twins’ testimony to their friend in the “Confidential Archive”, still at the time of Fausto Silva, Huck spoke about the disbelief of Marília’s death.

“It’s been three weeks since I was with them on stage. And actually it was only half of them, the three skinny ones are on stage”, he stated.

The audience’s response was immediate: “no notion” and “unnecessary” were some of the comments about the communicator’s posture.

Absolutely nothing, Luciano Huck, in the tribute he organized for Marília Mendonça, remembers her, Maiara and Maraísa’s participation in the #Sunday three weeks ago, and talks unnecessarily about their weight: “actually, I was only half of the three on stage, they were skinny”. pic.twitter.com/1h79kxHzes — It’s the Subject 📺🖤 (@EoSubject_) November 7, 2021

I would sincerely want to understand WHAT is the thing with the bodies of women that Luciano Huck put in a “three skinny ones” referring to MM and Maiara and Maraisa. ON A PROGRAM THAT IS BASICALLY A WEEKEEPING. — catha MENDONÇA (@cathapremium) November 7, 2021

luciano huck is teaching a class on how NOT to conduct a program the guy talking about his own trajectory, without passing ONE emotion, saying nothing to nothing and the EXTREMELY unnecessary comment bonus of “The Skinny 3” I hope a LOT for the globe to rethink this man on Sunday — Gabs ⎊⚛️⭐🌌🔆 👸| (@starkspportilla) November 7, 2021

luciano huck was it unnecessary today? yes, when he let out a “skinny” and now showing about the accident, investigations, etc. in front of his friends, when it was time to celebrate and remember the good times, what a pain — Maria Clara (@gouldingagax) November 7, 2021

The presenter’s speech took place just one day after a column that negatively cited the appearance of the artist having been published in the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”.

The text, released on the same day as Marília’s funeral, in Goiânia, caused a national commotion and also generated revolt on the internet.

Mariana Goldfarb

Who also received criticism over the weekend was model Mariana Goldfarb. On Saturday (6), she shared some photos of her smiling and wearing a bikini on the beach, accompanied by a caption about enjoying life.

“Whoever didn’t see that the greatest gift this year is being alive is living wrong. This is the message”, wrote Mariana in the publication made on Instagram.

“What a clueless post. Always talking about empathy, respect. In addition to all that, there was still a lack of common sense”, said one follower. “Mari, you are super focused and coherent! But this post and this caption, given the current context in which we Brazilians live because of the loss of Marília, it was inconvenient and insensitive on your part”, complained another. “Are you wrong? No. Is it a good tone? Neither”, pondered a third.

After the repercussion, the model returned to social media to explain herself. “I was profoundly misinterpreted. So, so that there is no failure in communication, after all, everyone understands the way they are at the moment… What happened the day before yesterday, with Marília and the other people on the flight, was a fatality. It was very sad, I know how happy she was, a figure for women. This is indisputable”, he stated.

She then pointed out that she didn’t want to be insensitive, as some people interpreted.

simaria

Simaria, from the duo with Simone, entered ‘É de Casa’ live on Saturday (6) to pay homage to Marília Mendonça. However, the sertaneja ended up being criticized and called ‘egocentric’ for using the time she had to talk more about herself than about Marília.

Netizens considered that Simaria suggested that Marília Mendonça had been negligent and was not ‘religious enough’ to obtain ‘divine protection’ against the accident.

“I never left my house without praying, without asking God to take us to places in peace. I would go inside the plane listening to praise, because that was the way I felt safe. Every time I get on the plane I make this request: may God put his hands under the plane”, said Simaria.

“Simone and I never got on a plane that we didn’t know where it came from. This was always a criterion we had with the team. I was very worried when I had to take planes I didn’t know. Our team has always been very careful with this. When my intuition hit me and said ‘no it’s going’, I held the wave and said: I’m not going. The lack of fidelity with us is what causes certain things as well. We have to be careful, we have to ask for this prevention. I always had the favorite drivers, with whom my sister and I felt safe,” he continued.

Last message

The singer Maraisa, one of Marília’s best friends, said she spent the night drinking in honor of Léo’s mother. In tears, she even showed the last message she received from Mendonça.

In the WhatsApp group that bears the name “only us”, the artist said goodbye at around 4:00 in the morning. “Friend I love you. I love you so much,” said Maraisa. Marília, then, responded with an audio at the same time. “Don’t forget about that”, emphasized Maraisa below.