Luísa Sonza’s website is hacked with photos of dead artists







The website of singer Luísa Sonza was hacked this Monday, 8 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

O singer Luísa Sonza’s website was hacked this Monday, 8. Instead of information about her, the link has several videos of artists who have died.

The site has clips of Brazilian singers such as MC Kevin, Marília Mendonça, Mr Catra, and images referring to national and international artists and personalities.

In addition to illustrations in memory of North American rappers Lil Peep, XXXTentacion, musician Kurt Cobain and the band Mamonas Assassinas, the link also has images referring to the Chapecoense football team.

Actor Chadwick Aaron Boseman, athlete Kobe Bryant and Louro José interpreter Tom Veiga also appear on the link, as well as a message of mourning for the victims of Covid-19 and the following text:

“In this we are wrong: in seeing death ahead of us, as a future event, while much of it is already behind us. Every hour of our past belongs to death.”

O state got in touch with Luísa Sonza’s press office, who informed that “the team is already aware, and trying to resolve what happened as soon as possible. We ask for everyone’s understanding.” The singer did not comment on what happened.