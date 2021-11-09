Magazine Luiza and Petz shoot; Ibovespa trades higher this morning By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The rises 1.03%, to 105,860 points at 10:33 am, with Magazine Luiza (SA:), Petz (SA:) and Eztec (SA:) pulling the rallies, while Vivo (SA:), Getnet (SA:) 🙂 and Vale (SA:) are the negative highlights.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

São Martinho (SA:) – The São Martinho Group reported net income of R$368.4 million in the second quarter of crop year 2021/22, which ended on September 30th. The result represents an increase of 11% compared to the same period of the 2020/21 season, of R$ 331.9 million. The sugarcane company’s adjusted Ebitda rose 65.9% on the same basis of comparison, to R$790 million. Shares retreat 0.41%, to R$ 41.62.

Petz (SA:) – Petz recorded BRL 26.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 56.1% compared to the same period in 2020. The adjusted Ebitda, in turn, was BRL 67.156 million, an increase of 43.4% . The adjusted Ebitda margin was 10.5%, 0.1 pp higher than the third quarter of last year. Assets soar 4.59%, at R$ 20.51.

Banco BTG Pactual (SA:) – BTG Pactual ended the third quarter of 2021 with a book value of BRL 1.743 billion, 3.9% higher than the previous record, from the second quarter, and 74% higher than that calculated in the same period last year. The shares rise 2.34%, to R$ 24.50.

Marisa – Marisa reported net income of R$44.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, reversing, therefore, a loss of R$124.5 million for the same period last year. In 2019, before the pandemic, the loss had been BRL 76 million. Shares rise 0.22% to R$4.63.

Minerva (SA:) – Minerva announced its participation in Carbon on Track, a program of the Forest and Agricultural Management and Certification Institute (Imaflora) to measure the carbon balance on farms in South America. Assets drop 0.29%, to R$ 10, 40.

Itaúsa (SA:) – Itaúsa posted net income of R$2.3 billion in the third quarter of this year, . Recurring net income was R$2.7 billion, an increase of 35%. The shares rise 0.78%, to R$ 10.29.

Directional (SA:) – Direcional Engenharia closed the third quarter of 2021 with net income of R$ 47.184 million, . Adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 100.666 million, an advance of 36.3% on the same annual comparison basis. The shares advance 3.63%, at R$ 10.56.

Banco do Brasil (SA:) – Banco do Brasil had adjusted net income of R$5.14 billion in the 3rd quarter, an increase of 47.6% compared to the same month in 2020. , an expansion of 48% compared to the same period last year. Assets soar 2.58%, at R$30.24.

Ecoroads (SA:) – O . The consolidated number went from 32,940 to 35,931 vehicles, according to previous data released on Monday, 8th, by the dealership. Taking into account only the comparable total, excluding Ecovias do Cerrado, the movement was 33,112 cars, an increase of 0.5% on an annual basis. The shares rise 1.37%, to R$ 8.90.

Brazilian Aluminum Company (SA:) – Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio reduced its share in the third quarter of 2021. Losses, which between June and September 2020 reached R$ 460 million, shares plummeted 4.38%, to R$ 12.44.

Yduqs (SA:) – Yduqs posted net income of R$78.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, down 35.2% from the same period last year. In the adjusted criterion, the indicator had a drop of 24.9%, to R$ 146.2 million. Already the Ebitda was R$ 361.3 million, an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period of 2020. The assets advance 0.74%, to R$ 23.01.

Blue (SA:) – The airline Azul reported that the meanwhile, the offer of seats by the company evolved 57% in the same comparison. As a result, the occupancy rate on Azul’s flights in October was 82.1% last month, an increase of 2.8 percentage points over a year earlier. The shares fall 0.14%, to R$ 28.11.

Porto Seguro (SA:) and Cosan (SA:) – Porto Seguro and Cosan announced the formation of a vehicle subscription and fleet management joint venture, with their growing commitment to urban mobility. The joint venture will have a 50% share of each partner, with Porto Seguro participating in the business through its Carro Fácil unit, which already operates in vehicle subscription. Cosan will invest around R$300 million in the partnership. Porto Seguro shares rise 1.58%, to R$24.47, while Cosan’s shares advance 0.78%, to R$20.80.

United (SA:) – Unidas approved the 22nd issue of the Company’s simple debentures, not convertible into shares, in a single series, unsecured, with additional personal guarantee granted by Unidas one million debentures, with a unit face value of R$1,000, in the total amount of BRL 1 billion. The Issuance will be carried out in a single series, with the maturity of the Debentures taking place on November 10, 2026. The Debentures will be entitled to the payment of remunerative interest corresponding to 100% of the accumulated variation of the average daily rates of the Interbank Deposits plus a spread corresponding to 1.15% per year. The papers fall 0.41%, to R$ 21.63.

Traders Club (SA:) – The TC entered into a future agreement to acquire a stake in Qooore Corporation, in the amount of US$ 200 thousand. The instrument is convertible to a valuation cap of US$15 million. Assets rise 1.36%, to R$ 5.97.

Goal (SA:) – Gol recorded a net loss after minority interest of BRL 2.5 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to a negative result of BRL 1.7 billion in the same period last year. The Ebitda for the quarter was negative, of R$ 370.7 million, compared to a negative result of R$ 304.1 million in the same period of the previous year. Shares retreat 0.17%, to R$ 18.16.