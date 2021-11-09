Magazine Luiza guides high Ibovespa in session with balance sheets and PEC in spotlight By Reuters

2/2



By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The advance this Tuesday, led by the 12% shot by Magazine Luiza, while financial agents evaluated corporate results, including that of Banco do Brasil, without taking off the radar of developments related to PEC dos Precatórios.

At 11:43, the Ibovespa rose 1.68%, to 106,541.39 points. The financial volume totaled 7.3 billion reais.

After the basic text of the PEC is approved by a small margin in the first round in the Chamber of Deputies, attention is turned to the votes of the highlights and in the second round of the matter at the House, scheduled for this Tuesday.

In addition to changing the rule for payment of court orders, government debts whose payment was determined by the Court, the PEC opens fiscal space for granting a temporary social benefit of 400 reais by the end of 2022, the election year in which President Jair Bolsonaro should seek re-election.

The president of the Chamber and government officials have adopted an optimistic tone about the approval of the text, but an outcome remains uncertain, especially after the PDT changed its orientation, becoming against PEC in this second vote.

In addition, the preliminary injunction of Minister Rosa Weber is still being voted on, which suspended the budget execution of the rapporteur’s amendments, an instrument that became known as the “secret budget”, used in negotiations involving the PEC. Three justices of the Court, however, have already voted following Weber’s decision.

Despite the high, graphical analysis by Itaú BBA assesses that the Ibovespa continues without showing strength in the recovery, noting that the index still encounters first resistance at 106,800 points. In this session’s maximum, it reached 106,674.43 points.

“If it manages to overcome it, it will make room for further rebound towards resistance at 109,400 points which is an important level that keeps the index in a downtrend.”

On the bearish side, analysts see support at 102,850 points is a danger zone for the Ibovespa. “That would be the last hurdle before deepening the decline,” they said in a report sent to clients on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) soared 11.9%, in a positive session for ecommerce companies as a whole, which are among the worst performers on the Ibovespa in 2021. In the case of Magalu, the drop reached 46.5%. VIA ON rose 7.5%, but still accumulates a drop of more than 50% in the year. Both retailers report quarterly results this week.

– BANK OF BRAZIL ON (SA:) advanced 2.1%, after the state-controlled bank announced a result above analysts’ estimates in the third quarter and estimated profit in 2021 higher than it had previously forecast. BB also intends to accelerate loan disbursements on riskier credit lines to increase profitability.

– BTG PACTUAL (SA:) UNIT fell 1%, losing the strongest breath of the first trades, when it rose 3.5%, against a backdrop of profit higher than expected by analysts in the third quarter, 1.794 billion reais.

– PETZ ON jumped 7.2% after reporting net income of 26.6 million reais in the third quarter, up 56.1% compared to the same period in 2020, in performance partly helped by the expansion of revenues. The company also released a projection of opening 50 stores in 2022.

– VALE ON (SA:) retreated 1.2%, after the truce the day before, when it advanced 5.4%, in the wake of the fall in futures prices in Asia. In the month, the fall orbits 6.5%. In the year, around 10%.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) advanced 3%, extending the recovery after a more negative start to the month, reducing the decline in November, so far, to around 1%. Abroad, prices showed a positive sign, with the rising 0.83%.