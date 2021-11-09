Maia asks Rosa Weber an urgent decision on the request to annul the vote on the PEC on Precatório | Policy

In the request, Maia says that the current president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), included in the agenda of this Monday the vote of the PEC in the 2nd round. And that, for this reason, the resumption of the analysis of the text could occur even before Lira and the Presiding Board responded to Rosa Weber’s request for information on the subject.

To TV Globo, Arthur Lira denied the intention of bringing forward the new PEC vote this Monday. Last week, the president of the House said that the topic would return to the plenary at 9 am this Tuesday (9).

The proposed Amendment to the Constitution is the government’s main bet to make the Brazilian Aid of R$ 400 feasible. The text was approved in the first round in the Chamber at dawn this Thursday (4) with a tight scoreboard – 308 favorable votes were needed, and the government managed to rally 312.

In the writ of mandamus filed with the STF on Saturday (6), Maia states that “the approval process completely ignored the Constitution and regimental norms, following serious violations of the due legal process of legislation”.

The document points out to the STF two main “vices” in the process:

The authorization for deputies on an official mission to participate in the session , granted by the Board of Directors of the Chamber hours before the vote;

, granted by the Board of Directors of the Chamber hours before the vote; The presentation of an “agglutinative amendment” that, in practice, added new parts to the PEC during the analysis of the text in plenary.

Rosa Weber has already asked the Chamber for information about the PEC vote in the first round. The minister is the rapporteur of three writs of mandamus against the rite of voting of this session. So far, the Chamber has not sent the information to the Supreme Court.

Guarantee for remote voting

On the afternoon of Wednesday (3), hours before the PEC dos Precatórios was voted on in the first round, the Board of Directors of the Chamber published an authorization for deputies on “mission authorized by the Chamber” to participate in remote voting.

The measure allowed deputies of the delegation sent to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in the vote of the PEC of the Precatório. Until that moment, the government was facing difficulties in securing the 308 votes necessary for the approval of an amendment to the Constitution.

“It is extremely serious to publish an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Chamber to change the rules of the game in the middle of the game! All of this to produce the result that the Pocket members want: to approve the default PEC. It is unacceptable,” he said on Wednesday. opposition leader in the Chamber, Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), in reaction to the act of the Board of Directors.

According to the writ of mandamus signed by Rodrigo Maia, the change in the rule allowed 11 deputies scheduled for the trip to Glasgow to participate in the session, with seven of them voting in favor of the PEC.

Some of these deputies even voted in person in the session last Wednesday because, despite being listed on the official mission, they had not yet sailed to Europe. According to the writ of mandamus sent to the STF, however, this participation was irregular.

“The truth is that, by allowing the sudden publication of ‘Act of the Board No. 212’ of 11/03/2021 and the harvesting of votes from deputies removed from the exercise of the legislative function, there was an evident abuse of power by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, who used that artifice to leverage a PEC used as a political maneuver for the reelection of the current government in the 2022 campaigns, in addition to swindling the legislative process and disrespecting the public interest that motivated the removal”, says the document.

The agglutinative substitute amendment is the final text that was put to the vote. It has this name because it brings together all the amendments (suggestions for changes) that were presented during the process.

Maia’s action says, however, that the amendments could only be “aggregated” in plenary if they had been presented at an earlier time, during the processing of the special commission created for the PEC.

The rite of approval of a PEC requires greater support than that of a simple bill. To validate an amendment to this text in the special commission, for example, it is necessary to gather the signatures of 171 deputies. None of the four amendments presented in the special commission of the PEC of Precatório reached that number.

After the vote in the first round, deputies even pointed out that the agglutinative amendment was presented before the amendments that served as its basis.

In an interview with GloboNews this Friday (5), Maia had already said that the agglutinative amendment sets a serious precedent, as it allows new matters to be included in the PEC during the plenary consideration, compromising the transparency of the legislative process.

For the former mayor, Lira’s attitude was a maneuver in the bylaws. Maia argues that suggestions that change the content of the PEC can only be made in plenary if they have been previously presented to the special commission – which did not happen with the rule that gives priority to Fundef precatoria.

“What is an agglutinative amendment for those who don’t know? The word already says, you are putting two parts together. What does the regiment allow? That you join parts of the original text together with the offered tweaks. As there is no amendment offered, you cannot join anything together, you cannot join anything in the matter. You can’t have an agglutinative amendment of themes that don’t exist, either in the rapporteur’s report to be voted on or in the constitutional amendment. What did he do? They presented an agglutinative amendment with texts that do not exist in the PEC and amendments that were not presented. So, I say it’s a phantom amendment that the Chamber voted for”, Maia told GloboNews on Friday.

The Brazilian Bar Association agrees with Maia’s argument. The entity released a statement on Friday stating that “question the legitimacy of voting, in the first round, in the plenary of the Chamber, of the PEC that changes the system of payment of precatório, due to non-compliance with the internal regulations”. And that studies possible legal actions to suspend the result.