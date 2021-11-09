Maiara and Maraisa will replace singer in show

Maiara and Maraisa will perform at Marília Mendonça’s place on Sunday night (14), in Lorena (SP). The backcountry duo was invited after the 26-year-old singer’s death in a plane crash last Friday (5).

“The stage would be hers and will continue to be hers. We are going to pay a great tribute to one of the greatest singers in Brazil of all times. We made an invitation and, affectionately, they accepted. Maiara and Maraisa sing Marília”, says the video published by CDG Beer Garden, where the event will be held, on Instagram.

In contact with splash, Maiara and Maraisa’s advisors pointed out that some details are yet to be settled.

“The name that has been released was not agreed with the representatives of the duo, nor do we have the setlist with the repertoire of this show, previously scheduled for Marília Mendonça”, says the note.

Ticket sales for the show will begin tomorrow at 9am.

Marília Mendonça’s Tomb is covered with flowers and tributes