Man dies after being attacked by great white shark in Australia | World

PHOTO: Personal Archive Paul and his wife

A 57-year-old swimmer died last Saturday (06) while diving on the beach at North Fremantlhe, in Perth, Australia. His family, who were in the sand, watched the scene of the man being attacked by a great white shark.

Paul Millachip was practicing his morning swim when he was suddenly pulled along by the giant animal. He was an amateur athlete and in good physical shape. In addition, Millachip had already participated in several triathlon competitions and was used to swimming in this region.

“My husband died doing what he loved, which was enjoying surfing and swimming and staying in shape,” the victim’s wife told The Sun.

In addition, a group of teenagers who were on the sand said they saw the shark in the water and warned other swimmers and surfers to get out of the sea.

“I didn’t see exactly what kind of shark it was, but it was huge. From the fin to the tail it was a very long distance,” said one of the teenagers.

After the reports, experts explained that there is a large shark in the vicinity of the “most popular beaches” in Australia. Furthermore, they also warned that attacks are increasing. In the 1990s, there were 82 shark attacks recorded in Australia. In the 2000s, there were 161.

Paul Millachip’s body disappeared into the sea and only his swimming goggles were found by the rescue. The searches ended late on Sunday afternoon (7th).