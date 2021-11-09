Man gets injured in a cave and generates a rescue that lasts for 3 days

About 100 people are working to rescue a man from one of the most complex cave systems in the UK. The speleologist, a professional who studies the caves, has been wounded and trapped underground for three days in Wales.

The rescue is led by the team that assisted in the search and rescue of 12 Thai soccer players and their coach in July 2018.

The teams are working 12-hour shifts, according to the Daily Mail. The man injured his back in a fall that left him trapped 300 meters below the Brecon Beacons mountains on Saturday (6).

A fellow managed to notify the police, who called specialized first responders on the same day. The English tabloid reports that the cave system is nearly 60 kilometers long, making it the third longest in Britain.

Also on Saturday, the command of rescue teams released a statement saying that it has experts from across the UK and that the attempt is to take the victim directly towards the upper entrance of the cave, which is located at the top of the mountain.

“The teams are working 12-hour shifts, in cold and wet conditions, and expect the rescue mission to proceed slowly and carefully,” the note says.

The man has already received underground medical treatment and other speleologists have been nearby to help with the rescue plan. One of them told the English newspaper that it will probably take ten times longer to get him out of the place than it took to get there. “If he arrived in 3 hours, we will have to work for at least 30 hours,” he said.

According to Natural Resources Wales, there are underground streams and waterfalls in these caves, which were discovered in 1946. To access them, you must have a license from the speleology club.