Manchester United to fire Solskjaer? See behind the scenes on the future of the technical pressured

Solskjaer is still swinging at Manchester United, even more after Manchester City’s “ride” in last Saturday’s derby on the Premier League

the technician of the Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, must be held in charge during the FIFA Date and will remain in charge at least until the game against the Watford, on November 20, by the Premier League, according to the ESPN.

After the demoralizing 2-0 loss to Manchester City, last Saturday, Solskjaer met with the vice president of football of the red devils, Ed Woodward. However, there was no hint of dismissal in their conversation.

Manchester United returns to the field for the Premier League on November 20, at 12:00 (GMT), against Watford

Sources close to Solskjaer admit the coach is “vulnerable” in charge after a series of six losses in the last 12 games, but stressed that the board ordered him to prepare the team for the match against Watford, on the return of the FIFA Date.

The sources still assert that the Norwegian follows “trusting” on making a comeback at United.

Meanwhile, teams like Norwich and Aston Villa took advantage of the stoppage of the calendar for the games of national teams to fire their coaches. With that, Daniel Farke and Dean Smite lost their positions, respectively.

At United, however, the situation is more complicated. As the team is in the dispute for the Champions League, the team will not have weeks free to train until the duels against brighton, at Old Trafford, on December 18, and Newcastle, in St. James Park, on December 27th.

Sources heard by ESPN reveal that the board of the “Red Devils” continues to give preference to the option of keeping Solskjaer as manager at least until the end of the 2021/22 season. However, thinking can change if top hats feel that the classification for the next Champions League starts to be threatened.

The Old Trafford team is in 6th place in the Premier League, 9 points behind the leader Chelsea and 5 points from the G-4.

At champions, you red devils are at the top of their group, with two games to go in the first phase.

A victory over the Villarreal, on November 23, will guarantee United’s qualification for the round of 16, and the results at the European tournament are the key reason for the decision to keep Solskjaer in the position, despite the dissatisfaction of the fans and some athletes with his work, according to sources heard for the report.

The Norwegian renewed his contract with the Manchester giant in July this year for a further three seasons, while assistant Mike Phelan also renewed his contract last month.

Recently, the board of “Red Devils” rejected the attempt to hire the Italian Antonio Conte after the humiliating 5-0 defeat for the Liverpool, two weeks ago, and also dismissed speculation that the club wanted to take Brendan Rodgers from the command of the Leicester.

The report found that, if Solskjaer is fired at some point this season, Rodgers will indeed be the priority to take over as the new manager in Manchester, but United’s board knows it will be a very difficult negotiation, as the Northern Irishman is in prestige. by the Foxes.

Mauricio Pochettino he also has admirers behind the scenes at Old Trafford, but his contract with the PSG runs until 2023, which also rules out preliminary surveys.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during Manchester derby between United and City EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Former commander of the RB Leipzig, the German Ralph Rangnick is another option evaluated. The 67-year-old veteran has already made a good impression on the board in conversations in the past, and is currently holding an officer position at the Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia.