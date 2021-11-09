Maraisa defends Maiara after her sister was criticized for her posture at Marília Mendonça’s wake

Mayra Cardi also came out in defense of the country singer who became a topic on social networks after appearing ‘smiling’ at the time her body was veiled

BECKER/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Velório de Marília Mendonça took place in Goiânia and had a crowd of fans



The singer mahara received support from her sister, marisa, and the digital influencer Mayra Cardi after his posture at the wake of Marília Mendonça, which took place last Saturday, 6, in Goiânia, he became a topic on social networks. The countrywoman was criticized for being “smiling” and “acting automatically” in the singer’s farewell. In addition, many followers also commented that she appeared to be “drugged”. “Maiara wasn’t on automatic! My sister is the coolest woman I know! She knew that there was only Marília’s body! Because what lives is the feeling inside your heart! My sister loves Marília with all the strength that anyone can love! Shut up!” wrote Maraisa on Twitter.

Mayra also used social media to defend Maiara. “People have a lot of ways to resinify the same thing. People who have an idea of ​​death as just a passage and that our life is not here, when someone is gone, you don’t necessarily just have to go to tears. Of course the tears come, like Maiara’s, but the smile also comes. It is a smile of gratitude for what has been done, of gratitude for what remains. It’s a smile for sure she’s in an infinitely better place because she’s so wonderful. That smile on Maiara’s face, only those who have it are the ones who have the tranquility and peace when God speaks in our hearts. I also smiled at my dad before he left, in addition to crying. Do not judge the feelings of others”, said the influencer. Many followers also defended the singer and said that she wanted to transmit strength to Marília’s family.