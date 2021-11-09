Marc Márquez has a double vision and is out of the Valencian Community GP

Marc Márquez is out of the last MotoGP race of the 2021 season (Photo: Repsol)

Marc Márquez is out of the last leg of the MotoGP 2021 season, the GP of the Valencian Community, this weekend. The six-time world champion confirmed this Tuesday (9) that he was vetoed by the medical board that accompanies him due to diplopia, or double vision. Márquez will leave Honda for the second consecutive race, as the pilot was absent from the Algarve GP, in Portugal, due to a concussion he suffered at the beginning of the month.

Márquez has already suffered from diplopia ten years ago, when he had an accident during the weekend of the Malaysian GP at Sepang, in Moto2, and a stone from the gravel box hit him and damaged his eye.

Marc Márquez will miss the Algarve GP (Photo: Repsol)

In a medical report, the ophthalmologist Dr. Sánchez Dalmau explained the problem suffered by Márquez and the consequent absence in Valencia.

“The test carried out on Marc Márquez today after the accident that occurred confirmed that the pilot has diplopia and revealed a right fourth nerve palsy with involvement of the right superior oblique muscle,” said the doctor.

“A conservative treatment was chosen, with periodic updates, to monitor the clinical evolution. This fourth right nerve is the one that was already injured in 2011,” confirmed Sánchez Dalmau.

“These are hard moments, it seems to rain in the wet. After visiting Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, a new episode of diplopia (double vision) was confirmed, just like in 2011. It takes patience, but one thing I learned is to face adversity with positivity. Many thanks to everyone for your support”, wrote the pilot on his Twitter account.

They are hard moments, it seems to rain on mojado. After visiting Dr.Sánchez Dalmau, a new episode of diplopia (double vision) has been confirmed, just like in 2011. It’s about patience, but one thing I’ve learned is to face adversity with positivity. Thanks for the support pic.twitter.com/gyyHJURcv5 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) November 9, 2021

In addition to the final stage of the season, in Valencia, Márquez will also miss the post-season tests that MotoGP will promote a few days later, in Jerez, Andalusia. The session is scheduled for the 18th and 19th and is considered important by Honda due to the performance evaluations of updates that will be implemented on the 2022 RC213V.

The trend is for Honda to follow with German Stefan Bradl to replace Marc Márquez in this MotoGP season finale.

For Márquez, 2021 was another difficult year. The six-time champion was out of the first two stages of the year, still as a result of injuries that took him out of combat practically all of last season. When he returned to the tracks, it took him a while to be competitive before he won again in one of his territories: Sachsenring, Germany. The Spaniard also triumphed at the US GP, in Austin, and the Emilia-Romagna GP, at Misano.

The 28-year-old driver, born in Cervera, has three wins, a total of four podiums and is in sixth place this season, with 142 points. Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo confirmed his MotoGP title victory in advance.

THE MotoGP picks up speed again next Sunday (14), for the last stage of the season, the GP of the Comunitat Valenciana, in Valencia. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.