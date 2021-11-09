Marcelo Ramos on Bolsonaro’s trip to PL: ‘I won’t be on the same platform’ – Politics

Marcelo Ramos hinted that leaving the PL if the caption confirms Bolsonaro’s affiliation (photo: Portal Chamber of Deputies and AFP)

The vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), left open his stay in the party if the president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), confirms his affiliation with the party. Speaking to supporters this Monday (8/11), Bolsonaro said he should run in the 2022 elections for the party.

Marcelo Ramos has already declared himself as a political opponent of Jair Bolsonaro. On other occasions, the vice president of the Chamber spoke out against the undemocratic acts promoted by Bolsonaro and stated that the opening of an impeachment process would be “inevitable”. Ramos said that his situation with regard to the rumor of Bolsonaro in PL “uncomfortable”.

“I can’t deny that it’s an absolutely uncomfortable condition for me. I’ll have to wait for confirmation to see what to do. I also have no doubt that the president of the Republic is more important to the party than a federal deputy from Amazonas but, on the other hand, I have no doubt that the country’s future is more important than the project of any party,” said Ramos, in an interview this Monday (8/11) to “Roda Viva”, on TV Cultura.

The congressman, however, said that he “will not be on the same platform” as Bolsonaro, implying that he will leave the party if the president of the Republic joins. To the “State”, the president of PL, former deputy Valdemar da Costa Neto, said that he will prepare the affiliation of the president of the Republic.

“What is at stake is not my re-election, this is much smaller than having a country capable of overcoming the tragedy of 600,000 dead, 15 million unemployed, 20 million hungry, 120 million food insecurity, inflation the projected 10.5%, long-term interest at 12%… I can’t think that a president would be good for the country. I can’t trade the ease of my election for the disaster of the country I chose as mine,” concluded Marcelo Branches.