Marcos Braz plays Renato at Flamengo and keeps his hopes up in Brasileirão: “it’s not impossible”

After the 2-2 draw with Chapecoense, Flamengo landed in Rio de Janeiro early this Tuesday morning (9th). With a bitter taste for the trip, Marcos Braz, the club’s vice president of football, insisted on criticizing the refereeing of the match.

“Flamengo didn’t do well in the game, we don’t want and don’t have the intention of passing a situation that doesn’t proceed, Flamengo was not doing well, it’s not coming well, but this has nothing to do with what’s happening with the arbitration. Mistakes above mistakes, mistakes that are scary. It’s too much.”

Braz was also asked about the sequence of work by Renato Gaúcho at the club and went straight.

“If I hadn’t kept it, it would have already been announced there. I didn’t understand the relation of the question. If something different had happened, it’s usually announced”, said the agent.

Despite the irregularity in Brasileirão, Braz did not throw in the towel, he sees the situation as difficult, but not impossible.

“Flamengo is in a difficult situation regarding the Brazilian title, it’s not impossible, Flamengo will fight until the end and in 2 weeks a Libertadores da América. There’s a lot to fight for by the end of this season. Libertadores, a possibility of one Brazilian Championship, you always have to respect yourself”.

With 54 points and one game less than Atlético-MG, leader of Brasileirão with 65, Flamengo returns to the field this Thursday (11), against Bahia, for the 31st round.