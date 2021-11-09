Marcos Mion breaks contract with Netflix to take over Saturdays at Globo | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Marcos Mion breaks his contract with Netflix to take over Saturdays at Globo

Marcos Mion revealed this Monday (8) that he broke his contract with Netflix, a streaming service, to take over Saturday afternoons on TV Globo.

In his Instagram stories, he shared the statement. “There is a single condition that I impose on myself before any and all projects I’m on: to enter fully, body and soul, with extreme dedication. It’s a personal characteristic and my duty to the public that has accompanied me for so many years,” he began.

“With the invitation to be ahead of TV Globo’s Saturday afternoons in 2022, it became inevitable to reconsider some of the commitments made, as it would be humanly impossible to fulfill them all with the involvement, energy and quality that I invest in everything I do . In addition to preserving my health.”, he continued.

For the sake of his health, Mion has decided to end his partnership with Netflix. “It was with this honesty that I went to Netflix to review what we had done. The invitation and the projects with Netflix marked an important moment in my trajectory and meant a lot to me. However, I needed to listen to my heart and make the decision to surrender myself completely to a lifelong dream that is finally happening,” he said.

“I am immensely grateful to Netflix for their partnership and understanding. I extend my thanks to each of the professionals I met at Netflix, among the best I have ever seen,” he concluded.

Marcos Mion signed with the streaming service after leaving RecordTV’s reality show “A Fazenda”, but plans with the platform were never disclosed. When he signed with Globo, he would take over “Caldeirão” until the end of 2021 and then some projects with Multishow. However, the presenter won over the audience and the broadcaster, who decided to leave him permanently in the slot.