Marcos Mion gives up according to Netflix to focus on Cauldron

The host Marcos Mion revealed, in a post on Instagram, which decided to break a content production agreement it had with Netflix to focus exclusively on your work ahead of the cauldron, at Globo Network. Recently, the network made it official that Mion will remain in charge of the attraction in 2022.

“With the invitation to be ahead of TV Globo’s Saturday afternoons in 2022, it became inevitable to reconsider some of the commitments made, as it would be humanly impossible to fulfill them all with the involvement, energy and quality that I invest in everything I do . In addition to preserving my health. It was with this honesty that I went to Netflix to review what we had hit.”, stated Mion, in a note. See below.

The agreement with Netflix had been released by Mion in April 2021, without further information on which attractions of the streaming platform would have a finger on the presenter. In his clarification note, he added: “The invitation and projects with Netflix marked an important moment in my trajectory and meant a lot to me. However, I needed to listen to my heart and make the decision to give myself completely to a lifelong dream that is finally happening”.

At UOL’s Splash portal, Netflix’s press office confirmed the end of the contract with Mion, stating, in a note: “Due to his new professional commitments and the consequent incompatibility of schedule, presenter Marcos Mion will not continue with his projects on Netflix. We wish him every success in his new endeavor”.