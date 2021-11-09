Marcos Mion gives up contract with Netflix to focus on Caldeirão

Marcos Mion left a partnership with Netflix to remain focused only on the presentation of “Caldeirão”, a program he took over in September on TV Globo and will continue running in 2022. The 42-year-old presenter shared a statement to explain the decision.

With the invitation to be ahead of TV Globo’s Saturday afternoons in 2022, it became inevitable to reconsider some commitments made, as it would be humanly impossible to fulfill them all with the involvement, energy and quality that I invest in everything I do. Besides preserving my health. It was with that honesty that I turned to Netflix to review what we had hit.

Marcos Mion in Instagram post

Marcos Mion shared statement Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The presenter left a thank you to the streaming platform professionals in the text shared on Instagram Stories. “They are among the best I’ve seen,” he said.

The invitation and projects with Netflix marked an important moment in my trajectory and meant a lot to me. However, I needed to listen to my heart and make the decision to give myself completely to a lifelong dream that is finally happening.

Marcos Mion

Mion announced the signing via streaming in April 2021, but there was still no official information on which projects he’s leading on Netflix.

In contact with splash, the streaming platform confirmed the termination of the contract and wished success to the presenter of “Caldeirão” without commenting on the projects planned in partnership with Mion.

Due to his new professional commitments and consequent incompatibility of schedule, presenter Marcos Mion will not continue with his projects on Netflix. We wish you every success in your new endeavor.

Netflix Communication

Staying in the ‘Cauldron’

Marcos Mion announced on Oct. 20 that he will continue with the presentation of “Cauldron” in 2022. “The audience asked and we agreed. The Saturdays of 2022 are yours. Long live the Caldeirola”, said the text of the station shown by the presenter.

He was moved when commenting on the decision in an interview with Ana Maria Braga in “Mais Você” on October 21st. “I didn’t have any guarantees. I just had a dream. I had a lot of faith that it would happen,” said Mion, recalling the first opportunity to take over the program.