Marcos Mion leaves a contract with Netflix to take over Saturdays at Globo

Marcos Mion revealed, this Monday (8), that he had broken his contract with the Netflix to officially take over Saturday afternoons at Globo, in 2022.

The presenter said that “it became inevitable to reconsider some commitments made, as it would be humanly impossible to fulfill them.

Mion was recently made official at the head of the “Caldeirão”, in place of Luciano Huck, which commands the “Domingão”.

Read the release in full.

“There is a single condition that I impose on myself before any and all projects I am on: to enter fully, body and soul, with extreme dedication. It is a personal characteristic and a duty of mine to the audience that has been with me for so many years.

With the invitation to be ahead of TV Globo’s Saturday afternoons in 2022, it became inevitable to reconsider some commitments made, as it would be humanly impossible to fulfill them all with the involvement, energy and quality that I invest in everything I do. Besides preserving my health.

It was with that honesty that I turned to Netflix to review what we had hit. The invitation and projects with Netflix marked an important moment in my trajectory and meant a lot to me. However, I needed to listen to my heart and make the decision to give myself completely to a lifelong dream that is finally happening.

To Netflix, I am immensely grateful for the partnership and understanding. I extend my thanks to each of the professionals I met on Netflix, among the best I’ve seen.”

