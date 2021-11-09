Marília Mendonça expelled a man from the last show to defend a fan; Look

In her last show before she died, 26-year-old singer Marília Mendonça expelled a man who attacked a woman during her performance in Sorocaba (SP), on November 1st. Watch below.

Upon noticing widespread confusion after the boy allegedly threw an ice bucket at a woman, the singer interrupted the show. Information is from G1.

Credit: DisclosureLast show by Marília Mendonça, the queen of suffering, was in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, on November 1st

“Wait, guys. One minute. For God’s sake, you have to be really cool to do something like that,” says Marília Mendonça.

At this moment, the audience starts to applaud the action of the singer, who asks the security guards to remove the boy from the show.

“Are you crazy, my friend? Please security, this guy is assaulting his wife here. You can only be crazy, right. Trash! Take this guy out of the event, because otherwise I won’t continue the show.”

Singer Marília Mendonça was known for writing lyrics that valued female empowerment.

According to a G1 report, the boy, who was not identified, used social media to defend himself.

“Nobody touched this girl, and I was the one who took the worst. She threw a drink at me, and it turned out another guy punched me, then I had a shower. I acted in self-defense. I’m very embarrassed, because anyone who knows me knows my nature. The truths have to be told. At no time did anyone lay a finger on her,” he says.

Singer Marília Mendonça and four other people died in a plane crash on the afternoon of Friday, 5, in the Caratinga mountains, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

In addition to the artist, producer Henrique Ribeiro, 32 years old, the uncle and advisor to singer Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, 26, pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior, 56, and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, 37, died in the fall of the twin engine. .