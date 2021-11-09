Marília Mendonça interrupted the last show after a man threw a bucket of ice at a woman during a riot: ‘Are you crazy?’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Known for writing lyrics that valued female empowerment, singer Marília Mendonça interrupted her last concert after a generalized confusion involving a woman in the audience.

The artist and four other people died on Friday (5), when a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

During the show in Sorocaba (SP), last Monday (1st), Marília stopped singing when she realized that a boy had thrown an ice bucket at a woman. A video recorded by fans who were at the site shows the moment of the fight, which turned into a riot involving several people (look above).

The moment the sertaneja sees the confusion, she interrupts the music and starts talking to those involved. “Wait, guys. Wait a minute. For God’s sake, you have to be really cool to do something like this,” he says.

The audience starts to applaud Marília’s action, which continues:

“Are you crazy, my friend? Please security, this guy is assaulting his wife here. You’ve got to be crazy, right. Trash! Get this guy out of the event, because otherwise I won’t continue the show.”

What do those involved in the fight say

Although the singer thought it was a couple’s fight, according to the g1 found out, the people involved did not know each other. After the fuss, one of the guys involved was removed from the event.

On social media, he posted a video in which he talks about the fight.

“Nobody touched this girl, and I was the one who got the worst of it. She threw a drink at me, and it turned out that another guy punched me, then I took a hit. I acted in self-defense. I’m very embarrassed, because whoever knows me, knows my nature. The truths have to be told. At no time has anyone laid a finger on her,” she says.

The woman, who even told Marília that she had been assaulted by the boy, also spoke about the case on social networks.

“It all started because I was leaning against the fence. A woman said I was invading her space. But I had worked all week standing up and I wanted to sit down, so I said I would stay there. They started to play gin, then they played ice, then water and they pushed me. Then I threw a bottle of water at her head. The guy came and punched me and all my friends came to help me,” she says.

Singer Marília Mendonça and four other people died after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Serra de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. The aircraft hit the cable of a distribution tower that was outside the protection zone of the Caratinga Aerodrome.

Experts try to understand what made the plane fly so low

False message linked plane crash to sudden pilot illness due to vaccine

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. She emerged as a “feminine” icon in 2016, with hits like “Infiel” and “Eu sei de cor”. Before, she was already a composer of hits in the country.

