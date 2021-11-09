Marília Mendonça leaves a millionaire fortune; check values

One of the biggest names in country music left us at the age of 26, victim of a plane crash this Friday (5). And in addition to the legion of fans, a little over a year old son, Marília Mendonça also left a million dollar fortune.

According to the Forum portal, before the pandemic, the fee for Marília’s concerts varied between R$ 350 thousand and R$ 2 million. The “Queen of Sofrência” had a monthly turnover of around R$ 10 million, as reported by sites about the artistic world, and the heritage of the country, which performed 25 shows a month, would be valued at almost R$ 500 million.

Accident

Singer and songwriter Marília Mendonça died this Friday (5), aged 26. The countryman was aboard a King Air C90A that crashed near the Piedade waterfall, near Ubaporanga airport, in Minas Gerais.

Besides her, the plane had four occupants, who would be a producer, an advisor, the pilot and the co-pilot.

Press officer Henrique Bonfim Ribeiro, known as Bahia, is one of the victims of the plane crash that killed singer Marília Mendonça. The Bahian worked on the singer’s team.

She was unconscious inside the plane for the entire period, and when rescue found her, she was lifeless.

At first, the artist’s press office informed that she had been rescued alive, but the information proved false moments later.

Marília was going to perform a show in the city of Minas Gerais this Friday night. The singer even posted a video earlier stating that she was going to do a show. She traveled from Goiânia, in Goiás, to Caratinga, where she would make the presentation.