Marília Mendonça receives tribute from the public school where she studied in Goiânia: ‘Represents hope’ | Goiás

“She was our student until the 9th grade. She was already singing here at the school as well. Marília represents hope for so many children and teenagers full of talent and dreams, but very lacking in encouragement and opportunities”, said the school principal, Edilene Patrícia .
The tribute highlights that the teachers and employees of the Jesuína de Abreu Municipal School, in the Amazon park, have always supported the “daughter of Mrs. Ruth”, who raised Marília alone.
“The school was very shaken. I was her teacher too. It was a pain in my heart when we learned of the death. She was very sociable, very humble and went to places where she had lived around here,” said the principal.
Marília Mendonça in an archive photo of the Jesuína de Abreu school in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction
At the end of the day, the bodies were buried in the Memorial Park Cemetery in a closed ceremony for family members and close friends.
Marília Mendonça at the Jesuína de Abreu municipal school in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction
A crowd went to say goodbye to Marília and sang her great hits. About 300 wreaths were sent in her honor.
On social networks, there were millions of mourning and farewell messages for the singer.
See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.
Pilots and technician from Cenipa collect clues from the plane that crashed causing the death of singer Marília Mendonça and four other people — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo