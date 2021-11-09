Marília Mendonça: the singer’s numerological map revealed love and strong intuition

“She had the need to talk about love and talk about relationships. She is born with this legacy of art, too. Marília fulfilled her destiny with mastery, with nobility”, said the astrologer.

Mantos drew attention to the number 8 on his map, which shows that Marília was an enterprising person. See more in the video above!

Understand the accident that killed the country singer

The singer’s general producer, Henrique Ribeiro, the uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and the copilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana are among the victims of the plane crash.

The plane took off from Goiânia (GO) to Caratinga (MG), where Marilia would have a presentation on Friday night.

The aircraft is a twin-engine Beechcraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, with the prefix PT-ONJ, and had a capacity for six passengers. According to the system of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the airworthiness status of the plane was normal and the operation was allowed for air taxi.

Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG; singer dies at 26 years old