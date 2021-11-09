Marília Mendonça: the singer’s numerological map revealed love and strong intuition

Photo gallery

Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG; singer dies at 26 years old

1/9

Small aircraft crashed into a watercourse in Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, at 3:20 pm this Friday (5)reproduction

Marília Mendonça’s advisors confirmed that the singer was on the plane; Marília died at 26 years oldreproduction

The singer was going to a concert in Caratinga, MGreproduction

At the accident site there was a strong smell of fuel, but there were no flamesreproduction

Before boarding, Marilia posted a video on Instagram inside the aircraftreproduction

According to Anac, the aircraft’s airworthiness situation was normal and the operation was allowed for air taxiReproduction/Anac

Airworthiness of the plane was normal, according to Anac’s websitereproduction

Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Junior was the pilot of the aircraftreproduction