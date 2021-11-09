Marília Mendonça: the singer’s numerological map revealed love and strong intuition

“She had the need to talk about love and talk about relationships. She is born with this legacy of art, too. Marília fulfilled her destiny with mastery, with nobility”, said the astrologer.
Mantos drew attention to the number 8 on his map, which shows that Marília was an enterprising person. See more in the video above!
Understand the accident that killed the country singer
The singer’s general producer, Henrique Ribeiro, the uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and the copilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana are among the victims of the plane crash.
The plane took off from Goiânia (GO) to Caratinga (MG), where Marilia would have a presentation on Friday night.
The aircraft is a twin-engine Beechcraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, with the prefix PT-ONJ, and had a capacity for six passengers. According to the system of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the airworthiness status of the plane was normal and the operation was allowed for air taxi.
Remember the career of Marilia Mendonça
Marilia Dias Mendonça was born on July 22, 1995 in Cristianópolis, Goiás. The artist began her musical career still in her childhood, at the age of 12, as a composer — she writes lyrics for sertanejos such as wesley naughty, Jorge & Matthew and Matheus & Kauan.
In 2016, she released her first album, “Marilia Mendonça: Ao Vivo”, recorded in São Paulo (SP). The album features songs such as “Infiel” and “Alô Porteiro”, which established Marilia as the “queen of suffering”.
“Overcome”, “Everyone Will Suffer”, “Graveto” and “Whose Fault Is It?” are some of the hits of the singer.
The singer won the Latin Grammy for Best Sertaneja Music Album in 2019 with the album “Todos os Cantos”, a musical project marked by performances by the artist in all capitals of the country and which was recorded in a documentary by the platform. streaming Globoplay.
Personal life
Marilia Mendonça gave birth Leo, his only child, on December 16, 2019. The boy is the result of a relationship with the country singer Murilo Huff. They started dating in 2017; the relationship, marked by “comings and goings”, came to an end in September of this year.