Marília Mendonça was the most heard singer in the world







Marília Mendonça died last Friday, 5 Photo: Will Dias / Future Press

Marília Mendonça was the most listened to female artist in the world this Saturday, 6. On the day of her funeral, the singer had 28.6 million reproductions on Spotify alone.

The sertaneja was ahead of big names in world pop music, such as Taylor Swift, doja cat, Adele, two Lipa, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, summer walker, Olivia Rodrigo and Rihanna.

If until Friday, she had 20 songs in the top 200 rankings of the Spotify Brazil, on Saturday that number almost quadrupled, with 74 songs.

Three of them are among the ten most played in the country. The first two, forget me if you can and everyone but you, are from the newly released EP Mistresses 35%, a collaboration between Marília and her friends Maiara and Maraisa.

In addition, the singer reached the global top 200 on Spotify, with three songs: forget me if you can (48th), everyone but you (68th) and sidewalk change (145th). In 24 hours, they were reproduced around the world 1.5 million, 1.2 million and 861,000 times, respectively.

Marília Mendonça and four other people died this Friday, 5th, after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais.