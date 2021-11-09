Marília Mendonça’s advisor explains why she said she would be alive | celebrities

REPRODUCTION/G1 Marília Mendonça at a show held in the city of Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo

In a press release, Marília Mendonça’s spokesperson explained the reason for disclosing that the singer would be alive in the accident that killed her on Friday (5). Textos + Ideias stated that it sought reliable sources that ensured that all passengers, including the pilots, were alive and on their way to the hospital.

“In knowledge of the accident, the artist’s press office sought information from reliable sources. These informed that everything would be fine and that all people were being taken to the hospital, just to perform a standard procedure”, says the note.

“After less than 20 minutes, they notified the team about the fatality. The news was first passed on to the victims’ relatives. It is noteworthy that all information was always made available based on reliable sources. At no time was the mistake intentional, always we value professional and moral ethics,” says the office.

The press office also revealed which belongings were rescued from the singer. “The following belongings of Marília Mendonça were rescued: composition notebook, three cell phones, guitar inside the cover and the singer’s red suitcase”.

In the note, the press office also brings data about the plane involved in the tragedy. According to the note, the plane was from the duo Henrique & Juliano “The duo sold the C90A model aircraft, serial number LJ-1078, conventional landing 2 turbo-propeller engines on July 9, 2020 to the company PEC TÁXI AÉREO”. According to the press office, it is possible to consult the registration in the Brazilian aeronautical registry.

In addition to justifying the error of claiming that the crew was alive, the staff explained that Marília did not have the habit of doing double events, because of safety. “The singer has always been concerned about her safety and that of the entire team, therefore, she did not schedule any type of appointment followed on the same day, whether press requests, concerts and other types of presentations. We emphasize that the only commitment doubled in her career occurred in 2016 at the ‘Best of the Year’ award at Domingão do Faustão, after the show in Itaberaí, Goiás,” he says.