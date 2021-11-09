Marília Mendonça’s mother vents: ‘God gave me, God took away’

After the death of Marília Mendonça, the singer’s mother made her first post with her daughter on social media this Monday, 8. Ruth Moreira shared a story in a farewell tone.

In the publication, Marília and Ruth appear together, facing each other, signaling a kiss. The photo is accompanied by the song Jó, in the voice of singer Midian Lima.

In full lyrics, the biblical character is asked about the reasons for still having faith, since he lost his children, friends and everything he had. In the post, Ruth wrote: “God gave me, God took away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. Everything belongs to him, for him and for him”.

Marília died in a plane crash on Friday, 5th, the day after Ruth’s birthday. The country girl leaves her son Léo, 1 year old.

The boy’s father, Murilo Huff, also spoke about the tragedy in an interview with Fantástico this Sunday, 7: “Léo is fine, thank God. Now he is with her mother. Thank God he’s too little to understand. There will come a time when he will miss her, but at least this pain we are feeling, I don’t think he will”.

