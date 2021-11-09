Marília Mendonça’s rescue doctor gives details of the operation: “It’s impossible for them to be alive”

Kleyton Carvalho says that the death of Marília Mendonça and the other four victims were attested still in the aircraft

Kleyton Oak, the first doctor to arrive at the scene of the plane crash that led to the death of Marília Mendonça, told this Monday (08), that it was impossible for anyone to be alive after the fall.

In an interview with BandNews TV, the technical director of Samu said the rescue operation was one of the most difficult of his career. He said that, on the outside, the aircraft could appear “preserved”, but that inside the scenario was different and that the victims would hardly leave there alive.

“From what was inside the aircraft, because of the situation I faced inside the aircraft, it is almost impossible to be [as vítimas] with life. The aircraft was badly damaged, badly broken, had belongings, suitcases on the victims”, he said, who said it was still not possible to report whether passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

“When I arrived at the location, it is a very difficult place to access, one thing that drew a lot of attention was also the amount of fuel. There was a lot of fuel in the place and not to mention that we didn’t know if the aircraft was going to fall over the waterfall or not, right? It is one of the services, if not the most complicated service I have performed so far”, he explained.

Carvalho said he believed that the cause of deaths, attested while on the aircraft, was multiple trauma, due to the impact. He said that the Queen of Suffering was next to the armchair when he arrived at the scene.

“Promptly, I checked all vital signs to see if I had life, that was our hope, right? That’s just what we wanted at that moment. But like this: probably the cause of death really was polytrauma, it is not known how it happened and what caused it. I think that only the expertise and the investigation will detail us and will explain the cause of the accident”, explained.

BIG FAN

Kleyton, who said he is a fan of the sertaneja, said that he did not know she was one of the victims of the accident when he was called to do the rescue. He said that for the entire team, what happened was a big shock.

“When I got on the aircraft, it was very difficult, very complicated. Not just for being well-known people, but they are lives, right? Harvested by accident. And I’m also an unconditional fan of Marília, you know? That’s where I came across that it was really Marília Mendonça’s plane, and that for us was a big shock,” remembered.

Look: