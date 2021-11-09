Marília’s team sends an indirect message to anyone who wants to show up with tragedy

Marília Mendonça’s team resorted to the Stories of the artist’s official profile to send an indirect to those who incredibly try to promote themselves at the expense of the singer’s death. “We remain firm in the mission of preserving the values ​​of our beloved Marília Mendonça. With this in mind, we communicated that only our press office can speak or meet demands about the singer”, said the text of the message, deleted moments later.

Press Release – Marília Mendonça Advisory Message was published by Marília’s Instagram adviser, but deleted moments later 0

Despite the step back taken by the team of the eternal Queen of Suffering, the statement has the right address. Or rather: addresses. Backstage in the backstage environment, the posture of some personalities has drawn attention and deserved strong criticism. There is even talk of people pushing the envelope to show public opinion a closeness to Marília that never existed while the singer was alive.

Attitudes taken during the singer’s wake by famous people who never participated in Marília’s inner circle have also been criticized. Certain postures have been interpreted as desperate and inopportune attempts by those trying to take advantage of the great national commotion caused by the artist’s death to stand out. Even the tribute prepared by Domingão with Huck ended up turning the stage for what has been seen as a staging.

On social networks, fans of the singer join the chorus of those who notice some attempts at self-promotion on top of the tragedy that shook the country. Unfortunate.

