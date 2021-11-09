Marisa Lojas records net income of R$44.4 million in the 3rd quarter

THE Marisa Stores (YELLOW3) presented net income of R$44.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, thus reversing a loss of R$124.5 million for the same period last year.

In 2019, before the pandemic, the loss had been BRL 76 million. The company’s CEO, Marcelo Pimentel, said that the company gained efficiency and, although street stores in large centers have not yet returned to the pre-pandemic movement, the sales conversion of stores has improved and is currently around 20%.

THE company informs that there was a reversal of BRL 90 million in IR/CR on credits from PIS/Cofins recognized in 2018.

Without this, the result for the quarter would have been a net loss of R$45 million, even so, the lowest level recorded in the pre-pandemic period.

Ebitda was R$ 11.7 million compared to a negative result of R$ 84.6 million reported a year earlier. Adjusted Ebitda in the period amounted to R$12.8 million, compared to a negative adjusted Ebitda of R$80.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The group’s gross margin returned to the level of 2019, at 42.3%, compared to 31.1% in the same period in 2020.

The net income of retail totaled BRL 530.1 million, an increase of 18.7% compared to a year ago. Same store sales were practically in line with the third quarter of 2019, down 0.8%.

In the digital platform, there was growth of 19.4% compared to 12 months ago. The share of total sales was 12.5%. Before the pandemic, in the third quarter of 2019, this percentage was 6.3%.

See the result below: