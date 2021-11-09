Market raises inflation estimate for 2021 and forecasts lower economic growth in 2022 | Economy

The financial market again raised the estimate for official inflation, measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), in 2021 and 2022. Economists have also started to forecast a higher interest rate hike and lower economic growth next year .

The forecasts are in the “Focus” report, released this Monday (8) by the Central Bank (BC). The data were collected last week, in a survey with more than 100 financial institutions.

For the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the market expectation for this year rose from 9.17% to 9.33%. It was the thirty-first week following the increase.

Market expectations for the 2021 IPCA Source: Central Bank

The center of the inflation target in 2021 is 3.75%. According to the system in force in the country, it will be considered fulfilled if it remains between 2.25% and 5.25%. Thereby, the market forecast is already above double the central inflation target (7.5%).

For 2022, the financial market rose from 4.55% to 4.63% the inflation estimate. It was the 16th discharge in a row. Next year, the central inflation target is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates from 2% to 5%. As a result, the estimate is closer to the ceiling of the target system.

The inflation target is set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). To achieve it, the Central Bank raises or lowers the economy’s basic interest rate.

In 2020, pressured by food prices, the IPCA was 4.52%, above the center of the target for the year, which was 4%, but within the tolerance range. It was the highest annual inflation since 2016.

Flávia Oliveira: Conducting economic policy in Brazil brings instability to inflation projections

In addition to a higher rise in inflation, the financial market also lowered its GDP growth forecast for this year, which went from 4.94% to 4.93%.

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

For 2022, the The market reduced the forecast for a rise in GDP from 1.20% to 1%. Earlier this year, analysts forecast a 2.5% increase for the economy next year. The expectation started to be revised downwards only in September.

The financial market too kept the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2021 at 9.25% per year. However, towards the end of 2022, financial market economists raised the expectation for the Selic rate of 10.25% to 11% per year, which presupposes a greater increase in the basic interest rate for the economy in the next year.

The market forecast of a greater rise in interest rates comes after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes proposed in October to ease the spending ceiling (a mechanism that limits the increase in most expenses to the inflation of the previous year).

Guedes has said that the changes in the spending ceiling are aimed at expanding social protection through Auxílio Brasil, but analysts have pointed out that it would be possible to increase the program without exceeding the spending limit. And they point out that parliamentary amendments would be one of the destinations for extra resources.

In October, the BC raised the Selic rate to 7.75% per year. It was the sixth straight rise. In March, the first increase in nearly six years, the rate rose to 2.75% per year. In May, the Copom raised the interest to 3.5% a year and, in June, the rate increased to 4.25% a year. In August, the rate rose to 5.25% per year and, in September, it was raised to 6.25% per year.

Dollar : the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 remained at R$ 5.50. Towards the end of 2022, it was also stable at R$ 5.50 per dollar.

: the projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 remained at R$ 5.50. Towards the end of 2022, it was also stable at R$ 5.50 per dollar. Trade balance : for the balance of trade balance (resulting from total exports less imports), the projection for 2021 rose from US$ 70.10 billion to US$ 70.25 billion as a positive result. For next year, the estimate of market specialists remained at a surplus of US$ 63 billion.

: for the balance of trade balance (resulting from total exports less imports), the projection for 2021 rose from US$ 70.10 billion to US$ 70.25 billion as a positive result. For next year, the estimate of market specialists remained at a surplus of US$ 63 billion. Foreign investment: the report’s forecast for the entry of foreign direct investment in Brazil this year remained at US$ 50 billion. For 2022, the estimate was stable at US$ 60 billion.